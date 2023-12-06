The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score 24.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Purple Aces give up to opponents (87.1).

The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.3).

When Evansville totals more than 80.3 points, it is 1-2.

IUPUI has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

The Purple Aces are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (44.9%).

The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Maggie Hartwig: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Barbora Tomancova: 7 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7 PTS, 48.6 FG% Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4 PTS, 33.3 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.9 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Evansville Schedule