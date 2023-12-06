The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score 24.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Purple Aces give up to opponents (87.1).
  • The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.3).
  • When Evansville totals more than 80.3 points, it is 1-2.
  • IUPUI has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Purple Aces are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (44.9%).
  • The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

Evansville Leaders

  • Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Maggie Hartwig: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Barbora Tomancova: 7 PTS, 48.6 FG%
  • Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%
  • Alana Striverson: 9.9 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Chicago State W 103-102 Jones Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine L 64-58 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ UT Martin L 94-82 Skyhawk Arena
12/6/2023 IUPUI - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Lindenwood (MO) - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

