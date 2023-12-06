How to Watch the Evansville vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score 24.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Purple Aces give up to opponents (87.1).
- The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.3).
- When Evansville totals more than 80.3 points, it is 1-2.
- IUPUI has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
- The Purple Aces are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (44.9%).
- The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Barbora Tomancova: 7 PTS, 48.6 FG%
- Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%
- Alana Striverson: 9.9 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 103-102
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 64-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
