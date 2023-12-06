The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) play the Evansville Purple Aces (0-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. IUPUI Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

IUPUI Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 9.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

