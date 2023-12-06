Wednesday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) matching up with the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 victory for Evansville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Purple Aces fell in their last game 94-82 against UT Martin on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, IUPUI 76

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

When the Purple Aces took down the Chicago State Cougars, who are ranked No. 352 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 103-102, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Purple Aces have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Evansville is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Maggie Hartwig: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Barbora Tomancova: 7.0 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 48.6 FG% Celine Dupont: 4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.9 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces have been outscored by 14.5 points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball while giving up 87.1 per outing to rank 358th in college basketball) and have a -102 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.