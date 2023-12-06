The Ball State Cardinals (6-1) will visit the UConn Huskies (4-3) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: SNY

Ball State vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 11 more points than the 66.1 the Huskies allow.

Ball State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

UConn is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Huskies average 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cardinals give up.

UConn has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.

When Ball State allows fewer than 75.9 points, it is 6-0.

The Huskies are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (46.4%).

The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.2 higher than the Huskies have given up.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Madelyn Bischoff: 13 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (23-for-46)

13 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (23-for-46) Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Ball State Schedule