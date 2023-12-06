The Ball State Cardinals (6-1) will visit the UConn Huskies (4-3) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: SNY

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 11 more points than the 66.1 the Huskies allow.
  • Ball State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
  • UConn is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.
  • The Huskies average 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cardinals give up.
  • UConn has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.
  • When Ball State allows fewer than 75.9 points, it is 6-0.
  • The Huskies are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (46.4%).
  • The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.2 higher than the Huskies have given up.

Ball State Leaders

  • Ally Becki: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 13 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (23-for-46)
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ IUPUI W 67-63 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Notre Dame L 90-59 John E. Worthen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Saint Louis W 71-64 Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/19/2023 Pittsburgh - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus

