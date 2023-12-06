Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) play the Ball State Cardinals (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 21.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 10.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Stone: 21.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Del Cadia: 10.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tankersley: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Toatley: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|341st
|62.8
|Points Scored
|78.2
|129th
|332nd
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|58.2
|11th
|345th
|27.0
|Rebounds
|35.2
|129th
|341st
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|113th
|288th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|244th
|270th
|11.4
|Assists
|10.2
|329th
|299th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|10.2
|73rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.