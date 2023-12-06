Wednesday's contest at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-3) taking on the Ball State Cardinals (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-61 victory, as our model heavily favors UConn.

The Cardinals enter this matchup following a 71-64 win over Saint Louis on Sunday.

Ball State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Ball State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Ball State 61

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Cardinals defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers at home on November 18 by a score of 75-64.

Ball State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 138) on November 18

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 231) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 260) on November 11

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 276) on November 6

67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 298) on November 22

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.0 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (23-for-46)

13.0 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (23-for-46) Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).

