Ball State vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-3) taking on the Ball State Cardinals (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-61 victory, as our model heavily favors UConn.
The Cardinals enter this matchup following a 71-64 win over Saint Louis on Sunday.
Ball State vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Ball State vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 82, Ball State 61
Other MAC Predictions
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Cardinals defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers at home on November 18 by a score of 75-64.
- Ball State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 138) on November 18
- 71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 231) on December 3
- 86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 260) on November 11
- 97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 276) on November 6
- 67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 298) on November 22
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.0 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (23-for-46)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).
