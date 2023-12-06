The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will be attempting to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Ball State Stats Insights

This season, Ball State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 307th.

The Cardinals average only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.8) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (77.4).

When it scores more than 77.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.

At home, the Cardinals conceded 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (72.8).

Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule