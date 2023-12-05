Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Saint Joseph County, Indiana today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Saint Joseph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity School at Career Academy South Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVille High School at Argos High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Argos, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
