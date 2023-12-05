Tuesday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) and Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) going head-to-head at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: South Bend, Indiana

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 67, Western Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-3.3)

Notre Dame (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.4

Notre Dame is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Western Michigan's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Fighting Irish have hit the over in one game, while Broncos games have gone over three times.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -30 scoring differential, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game to rank 351st in college basketball and are allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 75th in college basketball.

Notre Dame wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 165th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3 per outing.

Notre Dame knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 26.4% rate (348th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Fighting Irish's 83.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 338th in college basketball, and the 89.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 195th in college basketball.

Notre Dame has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.3 (304th in college basketball).

