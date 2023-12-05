The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 128.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 128.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Western Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three Broncos games this season have gone over the point total.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (197th).

With odds of +30000, Notre Dame has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

