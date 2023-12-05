The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Broncos allow to opponents.

Notre Dame is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 167th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 219th.

The 61.9 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 8.2 fewer points than the Broncos give up (70.1).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame posted 73 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Irish were better at home last season, allowing 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule