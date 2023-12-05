The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.9 212th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 74 290th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.4 79th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 281st 11.8 Assists 12.7 204th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 12.2 217th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.