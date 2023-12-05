Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Nick Foligno find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- On the power play, Foligno has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Foligno averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
