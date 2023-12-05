The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (12-8) for a contest between Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 112.5 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (18th in the NBA).

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (17th in league).

The two teams combine to score 228.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Phoenix has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Suns +650 +275 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.