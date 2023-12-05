Can we count on Kevin Korchinski finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Korchinski has picked up three assists on the power play.

Korchinski averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

