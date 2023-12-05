Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
Can we count on Joey Anderson scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
