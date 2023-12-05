The Chicago Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson among them, face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Dickinson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jason Dickinson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Dickinson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 14:48 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Dickinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 23 games this season, Dickinson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dickinson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 23 games played.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Dickinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 4 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

