Will Jason Dickinson find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 21.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 3 3 0 17:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:05 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:30 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:11 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

