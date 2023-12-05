The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -6.5 165.5

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

Indiana State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 165.5 points three times.

The average total in Indiana State's contests this year is 160.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Sycamores have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Indiana State has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Sycamores have been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Indiana State, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 3 50% 87.1 171.7 73.5 152.1 157.7 Northern Illinois 3 50% 84.6 171.7 78.6 152.1 150.5

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores average 87.1 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 78.6 the Huskies give up.

When Indiana State scores more than 78.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 4-2-0 3-0 5-1-0 Northern Illinois 5-1-0 1-1 5-1-0

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Northern Illinois 11-4 Home Record 5-7 7-6 Away Record 7-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

