Tuesday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) and Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) matching up at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 84-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sycamores, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 84, Northern Illinois 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-4.5)

Indiana State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Northern Illinois has a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Indiana State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. Both the Huskies and the Sycamores are 5-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (posting 87.1 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and giving up 73.5 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential.

The 29.4 rebounds per game Indiana State accumulates rank 316th in the country. Their opponents grab 30.

Indiana State knocks down 11 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 5.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game at 32%.

Indiana State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (156th in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (73rd in college basketball).

