Tuesday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) going head to head at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Indiana vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-9.3)

Michigan (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Michigan has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Indiana, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Wolverines have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hoosiers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers put up 73.6 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per contest (126th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 240th in the nation, 1.8 more than the 30.1 its opponents grab.

Indiana connects on 3.1 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball) at a 25.0% rate (353rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hoosiers commit 12.0 per game (190th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

