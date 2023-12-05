The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The contest airs on Peacock.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Indiana has won two games against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Michigan has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Wolverines' seven games this season have hit the over.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 While our computer ranking puts Indiana 128th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 49th.

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

