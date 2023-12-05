Indiana vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The contest airs on Peacock.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-7.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-7.5)
|145.5
|-315
|+250
Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Indiana has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Michigan has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Wolverines' seven games this season have hit the over.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- While our computer ranking puts Indiana 128th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 49th.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
