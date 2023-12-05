Evansville vs. BYU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 5
The No. 19 BYU Cougars (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Marriott Center as heavy, 24.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 152.5 in the matchup.
Evansville vs. BYU Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|BYU
|-24.5
|152.5
Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats
- Evansville has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 152.5 points.
- Evansville's games this year have had a 154.0-point total on average, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Evansville has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread.
- BYU has been more successful against the spread than Evansville this season, recording an ATS record of 6-0-0, as opposed to the 6-1-0 mark of Evansville.
Evansville vs. BYU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|BYU
|3
|50%
|91.3
|176.9
|59.6
|128
|152.2
|Evansville
|4
|57.1%
|85.6
|176.9
|68.4
|128
|143.4
Additional Evansville Insights & Trends
- The Purple Aces' 85.6 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 59.6 the Cougars give up.
- Evansville is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 59.6 points.
Evansville vs. BYU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|BYU
|6-0-0
|2-0
|2-4-0
|Evansville
|6-1-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Evansville vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|BYU
|Evansville
|12-4
|Home Record
|3-10
|2-7
|Away Record
|1-14
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.2
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-5-0
