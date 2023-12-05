Evansville vs. BYU December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (4-0) meet the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Evansville vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|28.0
|343rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|10.2
|350th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
