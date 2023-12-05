Should you bet on Connor Murphy to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators meet up on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Murphy has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

