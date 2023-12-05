The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse as big, 23.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -23.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Butler's games this year have an average total of 152.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread.

Buffalo (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 87.5% of the time, 54.2% less often than Butler (7-1-0) this season.

Butler vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 3 37.5% 83.4 152.7 69 152.1 142 Buffalo 2 33.3% 69.3 152.7 83.1 152.1 147

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up only 0.3 more points per game (83.4) than the Bulls allow (83.1).

When Butler puts up more than 83.1 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-1-0 0-0 4-4-0 Buffalo 2-4-0 1-0 3-3-0

Butler vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Buffalo 10-6 Home Record 11-4 3-9 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.