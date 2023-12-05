The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) are heavily favored (-24.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -24.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread.

Buffalo are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Butler's .875 ATS win percentage (7-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Buffalo's .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Butler vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 3 37.5% 83.4 152.7 69 152.1 142 Buffalo 2 33.3% 69.3 152.7 83.1 152.1 147

Additional Butler vs Buffalo Insights & Trends

The 83.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are only 0.3 more points than the Bulls give up (83.1).

Butler is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 83.1 points.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-1-0 0-0 4-4-0 Buffalo 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Butler vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Buffalo 10-6 Home Record 11-4 3-9 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

