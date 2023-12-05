The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse as heavy, 25.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is 149.5.

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -25.5 149.5

Butler vs Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1-0 ATS this season.

Buffalo are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Butler has been more successful against the spread than Buffalo this year, putting up an ATS record of 7-1-0, as opposed to the 2-4-0 record of Buffalo.

Butler vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 3 37.5% 83.4 152.7 69 152.1 142 Buffalo 2 33.3% 69.3 152.7 83.1 152.1 147

Additional Butler vs Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up just 0.3 more points per game (83.4) than the Bulls give up (83.1).

Butler has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 83.1 points.

The Bulls score just 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up (69).

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-1-0 0-0 4-4-0 Buffalo 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Butler vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Buffalo 10-6 Home Record 11-4 3-9 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

