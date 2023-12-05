Tuesday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) versus the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-63 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no set line.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.7)

Butler (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler's record against the spread so far this season is 7-1-0, while Buffalo's is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 69 per contest to rank 141st in college basketball.

Butler averages 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

