Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 88-63 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Buffalo projects to cover the 25.5-point spread in its matchup versus Butler. The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -25.5

Butler -25.5 Point Total: 149.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+25.5)



Buffalo (+25.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Butler's record against the spread this season is 7-1-0, while Buffalo's is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs are 4-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 152.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 83.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (142nd in college basketball). They have a +115 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Butler wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.0 per contest.

Butler knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs average 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls' -111 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball).

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.6.

Buffalo hits 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.4 (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

Buffalo loses the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 16.8 (362nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.