Tuesday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) squaring off against the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 88-63 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.8)

Butler (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler has a 7-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Buffalo, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 83.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a +115 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Butler grabs 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 33 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Butler hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.8% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball with 103.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls are being outscored by 13.8 points per game, with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and give up 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball).

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6.

Buffalo knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents.

Buffalo has committed 6.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.8 (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

