Tuesday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) squaring off against the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 88-63 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.8)

Butler (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs are 4-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 69 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball.

Butler grabs 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs put up 103.5 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (204th in college basketball).

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have a -111 scoring differential, falling short by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and are giving up 83.1 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball.

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6.

Buffalo knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 28.3% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.1% from deep.

Buffalo has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16.8 per game (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

