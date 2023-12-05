The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Butler has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Buffalo has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Butler much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).

Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.