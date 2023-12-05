Butler vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-23.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Butler (-23.5)
|149.5
|-10000
|+2400
Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Butler has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Buffalo has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- In the Bulls' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate Butler much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
