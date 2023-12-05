The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
  • In games Butler shoots better than 50.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 241st.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 0.3 more points per game (83.4) than the Bulls allow (83.1).
  • When Butler totals more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 306th.
  • The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Butler performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in away games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last year, sinking 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.
  • At home, the Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

