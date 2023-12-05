The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

In games Butler shoots better than 50.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 241st.

The Bulldogs put up just 0.3 more points per game (83.4) than the Bulls allow (83.1).

When Butler totals more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 306th.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last year, sinking 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.

At home, the Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.1).

Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule