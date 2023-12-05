How to Watch Butler vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- In games Butler shoots better than 50.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 241st.
- The Bulldogs put up just 0.3 more points per game (83.4) than the Bulls allow (83.1).
- When Butler totals more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 306th.
- The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Butler performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last year, sinking 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.
- At home, the Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.1).
- Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30%) than at home (34.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.