The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
  • Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 116th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 241st.
  • The Bulldogs average 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.
  • Butler has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 83.1 points.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 307th.
  • The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Buffalo has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged on the road (61.1).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).
  • Butler made 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Buffalo averaged 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (74.6).
  • At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.1).
  • At home, Buffalo made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

