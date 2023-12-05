The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 117th.

The Bulldogs record 83.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.

When Butler totals more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When Buffalo gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler performed better at home last season, posting 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).

In home games, Butler drained 1.2 more threes per game (7) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (28.8%).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than away (74.6).

The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.

At home, Buffalo knocked down 8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule