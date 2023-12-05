The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 240th.

The Bulldogs score 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.

When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 87th.

The Bulls score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.

Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged away from home (61.1).

In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in away games (69.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Butler performed better in home games last year, averaging 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.1.

Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (34.9%) too.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule