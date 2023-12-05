How to Watch Butler vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- Butler is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 117th.
- The Bulldogs record 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.
- When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
- The Bulls score just 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.0).
- When Buffalo allows fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (61.1).
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.
- In home games, Butler averaged 1.2 more threes per game (7.0) than on the road (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to on the road (28.8%).
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
- Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
