On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Boris Katchouk going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Katchouk has no points on the power play.
  • Katchouk's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

