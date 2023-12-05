Will Boris Katchouk Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Boris Katchouk going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Katchouk stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Katchouk has no points on the power play.
- Katchouk's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Katchouk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
