Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has collected 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games for Chicago, good for 20 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and nine assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jason Dickinson is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with seven goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, with 28 points in 24 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 24 games, with 11 goals and 10 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

