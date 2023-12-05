Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has collected 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games for Chicago, good for 20 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3
at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1
vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and nine assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2
at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2
vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Jason Dickinson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jason Dickinson is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with seven goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0
at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2
vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

  • Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, with 28 points in 24 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2
vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3
vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5
vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4
vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 24 games, with 11 goals and 10 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5
vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6
vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0
vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1
vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

