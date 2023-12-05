Blackhawks vs. Predators December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-185)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI,BSSO,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 20 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games (playing 19:22 per game).
- With 13 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and nine assists through 17 games, Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has seven goals and five assists, for a season point total of 12.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-0 on the season, giving up 37 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassing 279 saves with an .883% save percentage (54th in the league).
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 15 assists this season.
- O'Reilly has picked up 21 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Gustav Nyquist has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 24 games for Nashville.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-2-0. He has given up 19 goals (3.04 goals against average) and recorded 174 saves.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|30th
|17th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.7
|29th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|19th
|19.15%
|Power Play %
|10.96%
|29th
|29th
|72.97%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|23rd
