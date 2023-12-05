How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to see the Predators look to knock off the the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 85 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 26th in the league.
- With 56 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|23
|11
|9
|20
|13
|19
|40.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|17
|4
|9
|13
|5
|8
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|23
|7
|5
|12
|9
|14
|46%
|Ryan Donato
|23
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|41.1%
|Nick Foligno
|23
|2
|7
|9
|9
|20
|48.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have given up 77 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|24
|13
|15
|28
|27
|14
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|24
|11
|10
|21
|8
|24
|54.3%
|Roman Josi
|24
|5
|12
|17
|17
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|24
|3
|14
|17
|16
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|23
|3
|10
|13
|22
|12
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.