On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • In two games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

