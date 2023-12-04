The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Purdue vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -13.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's games have gone over 165.5 points twice this season (over eight outings).

The average total in Purdue's matchups this year is 151.8, 13.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Boilermakers have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Purdue (5-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 29.2% more often than Iowa (2-4-0) this year.

Purdue vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 25% 84.6 175.3 67.1 142.8 142.1 Iowa 3 50% 90.7 175.3 75.7 142.8 163.2

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Purdue won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (75.7).

When Purdue totals more than 75.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 5-3-0 3-1 6-2-0 Iowa 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

Purdue vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Iowa 14-2 Home Record 14-3 8-3 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

