The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Purdue vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 80.1 16th 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 11th 36.2 Rebounds 33.7 65th 16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th 29th 15.5 Assists 16.5 12th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 9.5 15th

