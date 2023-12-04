Monday's game that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-74 in favor of Purdue, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 85, Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-11.8)

Purdue (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Purdue's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, while Iowa's is 2-4-0. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in six games, while Hawkeyes games have gone over four times.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game (scoring 84.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +140 scoring differential overall.

Purdue ranks 14th in the nation at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 12.7 more than the 27.1 its opponents average.

Purdue hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Boilermakers put up 104.1 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while allowing 82.6 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

Purdue has committed 3.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (246th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.6 (335th in college basketball).

