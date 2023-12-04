The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Purdue is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Boilermakers' eight games have gone over the point total.

Iowa has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the Hawkeyes' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Purdue higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

