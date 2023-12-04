How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Purdue has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 14th.
- The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (75.7).
- Purdue is 5-1 when scoring more than 75.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|W 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
