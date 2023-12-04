The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Purdue has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 14th.

The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (75.7).

Purdue is 5-1 when scoring more than 75.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule