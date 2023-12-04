Pacers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|238.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 14 games this season that have had more than 238.5 combined points scored.
- Indiana's outings this season have a 254.7-point average over/under, 16.2 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 10-8-0 this year.
- The Pacers have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|15.8%
|116.7
|245.5
|107.4
|233.3
|225.8
|Pacers
|14
|77.8%
|128.8
|245.5
|125.9
|233.3
|237.9
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over nine times.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
- The Pacers score an average of 128.8 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|10-8
|2-2
|16-2
|Celtics
|10-9
|8-7
|9-10
Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Pacers
|Celtics
|128.8
|116.7
|1
|8
|10-6
|2-0
|10-6
|2-0
|125.9
|107.4
|30
|4
|4-2
|10-9
|4-2
|15-4
